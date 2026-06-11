Fatal wild elephant attacks put Kerala govt in a spot

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The second death due to a wild elephant attack in three days in Kerala has put the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government under pressure to find a solution for the vexed issue.</p>.<p>Raju (62), of Kattikulam near Manathavady in Wayanad, came under attack while working at a farm on Wednesday morning. Though he was rushed to a hospital, his life could not be saved.</p>.<p>The incident triggered strong protests, with local people and the family of the deceased staging a stir demanding a lasting solution.</p>.<p>Mari (37), of Chinnakanal in Idukki, died in a wild elephant attack on Monday. Her son was injured in the attack.</p>.<p>Human-animal conflict has been a burning issue across Kerala for many years. It was a key issue in the recent Assembly election campaign as well.</p>.'Can't be mute spectator': Supreme Court hands over elephant Raman's custody to Kerala govt.<p>The previous Left-front government passed a Bill amending the Wildlife Protection Act by including more provisions to kill wild animals entering human settlements, but it has yet to get the President's assent.</p>.<p>The Left Front is now putting pressure on the UDF government over the issue. </p>.<p>Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said that 100 five-member teams of the special reserve force would be formed and deployed at the hotspots of wild elephant attacks.</p>.<p>The UDF government is also introducing a policy to mitigate man-animal conflict with priority for the protection of human lives.</p>