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Homeindiakerala

Fatal wild elephant attacks put Kerala govt in a spot

Mari (37), of Chinnakanal in Idukki, died in a wild elephant attack on Monday. Her son was injured in the attack.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:32 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:32 IST
India NewsKerala

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