india

Fibre boat capsized in Kerala; 4 fishermen missing

Four fishermen went missing in the sea off Munambam coast when their fibre boat capsized, while three others were rescued by a fishing vessel.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 05:27 IST

Four fishermen went missing in the sea off Munambam coast near here after their fibre boat capsized, Coastal police said on Friday.

Three others in the boat, who were hanging on to water cans were rescued by a fishing vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard was pressed into service for the rescue operations and the search is on to find the missing fishermen after the boat overturned on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, one of the rescued fishermen told the media that they held on to water cans for hours before a fishing boat rescued them.

(Published 06 October 2023, 05:27 IST)
