Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Fifth brain-eating amoeba case reported in Kerala

A 12-year boy at Thrissur district was found infected. He is under treatment at a hospital in Kochi and his condition was stated to be stable.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 16:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A fifth amoebic meningoencephalitis infection case has been reported in Kerala in two months time.

A 12-year boy at Thrissur district was found infected. He is under treatment at a hospital in Kochi and his condition was stated to be stable.

Last Friday, a 14-year old boy at Kozhikode was tested positive for the infection . He is under treatment.

Earlier three children who were earlier infected had succumbed to the infection. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is referred to as brain-eating amoeba. It enters the human body from contaminated water.

Meanwhile, two more cholera infections were reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

On Tuesday one cholera was confirmed and the inmate of a care home for special children died with suspected symptoms of cholera.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 16:46 IST
India NewsKeralaDiseaseAmoeba

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT