Fifth brain-eating amoeba case reported in Kerala

Last Friday, a 14-year old boy at Kozhikode was tested positive for the infection . He is under treatment.

Earlier three children who were earlier infected had succumbed to the infection. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is referred to as brain-eating amoeba. It enters the human body from contaminated water.

Meanwhile, two more cholera infections were reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

On Tuesday one cholera was confirmed and the inmate of a care home for special children died with suspected symptoms of cholera.