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Fillip to Satheesan in Kerala CM race; CPM still pinning high hopes

As per a couple of exit polls, 21 to 28% participants preferred Satheesan as the next Chief Minister after incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPMIUMLUDFV D Satheesanexit polls

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