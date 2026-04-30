<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> has received a fillip in the race for the Chief Minister post in Kerala as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exit-polls">exit polls</a> have projected him as the most preferred leader to become the Chief Minister.</p><p>Moreover, Indian Union Muslim League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML</a>), the second largest party after the Congress in the United Democratic Front (UDF), also backed the exit poll outcome in Satheesan's favour.</p><p>Reacting to the exit poll results, IUML supremo Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters that the people's wishes were reflected in the exit polls and the UDF's decision on the Chief Minister candidate would be also based on the people's wishes.</p><p>With all the exit polls predicting a comeback for the UDF, the lobbying for the CM post is also aggravating.</p><p>A survey report with the finding that AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was the most impactful leader during the elections has also come out. </p>.DH Interview | Projection of some leaders as CM candidate of Congress is 'unfair', says V D Satheesan .<p>As per a couple of exit polls, 21 to 28 per cent participants preferred Satheesan as the next Chief Minister after incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala only got less preference in the polls.</p><p>PollMantra's survey on the most impactful leaders during the last 60 days of electioneering has placed Venugopal at the top with 21.4 percent, followed by Pinarayi Vijayan with 18.6 percent and V D Satheesan with 16.2 percent.</p><p>While a Congress worker offered a 'Kalabhabhishekam' ritual for AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for May 18 at Sree Emoor bhagavathy temple in Palakkad, a supporter of Opposition leader V D Satheesan has placed a hoarding at his house terming Satheesan as Chief Minister designate. Campaigns highlighting Chennithala's seniority are also doing the rounds on social media.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CPM camps are also trying to find hope from the exit polls. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that since Pinarayi Vijayan was still found to be the most preferred it was clear that there was no anti-incumbency in the state. Also many surveys only predicted a thin margin to the UDF. Hence the LDF is still confident of winning the polls, he said.</p><p>The election outcome is very crucial for the CPM as Kerala is the lone state where the party is now in power.</p>