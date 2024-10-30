Home
india kerala

Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment in Kerala

A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 05:04 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 05:04 IST
India News Kerala

