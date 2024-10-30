Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment in Kerala

<p>Kochi: Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>He was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.</p>.<p>A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide. He, however, did not provide further details.</p>.Yash's 'Toxic' lands in row for felling trees in forest land.<p>A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022, Yusuf's notable works include <em>Thallumaala</em>, <em>Chaaver</em>, <em>Unda</em>, <em>Saudi Vellakka</em>, <em>One</em>, <em>Operation Java</em>, <em>Bazooka</em>, and <em>Kanguva</em>.</p>.<p>He won the Best Editor State Award for his work on <em>Thallumaala</em>.</p>.<p>Upcoming releases edited by Nishad include <em>Bazooka</em> starring actor Mammootty and the Tamil film <em>Kanguva</em> featuring Suriya.</p>