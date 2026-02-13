<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Causing embarrassment to the left-front government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/elderly-kerala-woman-stops-two-wheeler-on-footpath-wins-praises-3897410">Kerala</a>, a woman filmmaker, who had filed a sexual assault complaint against a former left-front MLA and filmmaker, has alleged that a case was registered against the accused only after around two weeks after she gave a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.</p><p>Filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph, who gave a sexual assault petition against former left-front MLA P T Kunju Muhammed, has now come out in the open.</p><p>She says that she sent a confidential letter to the chief minister about the incident on last November 24. Within four days two women police personnel took her statement and said that a FIR will be registered soon. But the FIR was registered only after the media reported the incident on December 8.</p><p>Kunju Muhammed, who was chairman of the selection committee of the International Film Festival of Kerala-2025, allegedly tried to molest the woman, who was a member of the committee, at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The police filed a chargesheet against him the other day.</p>.Kerala minister V N Vasavan accused of misleading Assembly on Global Ayyappa Sangamam funds.<p>In a writeup in a Malayalam daily, Joseph laments that many advised her that remaining silent would be safe. But she felt it as further assault on her dignity. Hence she decided to speak up. It may give some courage to other women who go through similar situations to speak up, she said.</p><p>Congress legislature party leader V D Satheesan said that it was a serious flaw that a FIR was registered in a sexual assault petition only two weeks after receiving the information. It exposes the double-standards of the CPM government that often makes tall claims of ensuring women safety, he criticised.</p>