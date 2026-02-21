Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Final electoral roll published in Kerala; around 9 lakhs names removed

ECI officials said 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearings as part of the SIR process, of whom 53,229 were excluded from the final list.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 13:59 IST
India Newselectoral roll

Follow us on :

Follow Us