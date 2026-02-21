<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The ECI on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Kerala after the SIR exercise, with around nine lakh names removed from the list.</p><p>The total number of voters in the state now stands at over 2.69 crore.</p><p>The Election Commission of India also shared a link-http://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in-enabling the public to check their names on the updated list.</p><p>According to data released by the ECI at a press meet on Friday, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.</p><p>As many as 8,97,211 voters were removed following the SIR exercise, the ECI said.</p><p>In the revised list, male voters number 1,31,26,048, female voters 1,38,27,319, and transgender voters 277, officials said.</p><p>The number of overseas voters in the updated roll is 2,23,558, while service voters stand at 54,110.</p>.SIR in remaining states and Union Territories expected to start from April, EC asks poll officers to prepare.<p>ECI officials said 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearings as part of the SIR process, of whom 53,229 were excluded from the final list.</p><p>Meanwhile, the voter list of the State Election Commission, based on which the 2025 local body elections were conducted, had 2,86,07,658 voters.</p><p>The ECI said an additional 4,01,368 applications for correction, inclusion and deletion were received between January 31 and February 16.</p><p>The Commission added that aggrieved voters can approach it after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion.</p><p>The final list will also be provided to political parties for verification.</p><p>Officials added that names can be included in the electoral roll until the </p><p>last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections.</p>