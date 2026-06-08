Financial crunches may force Kerala govt to limit free bus ride for women to ordinary buses

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Free bus ride for women in transport buses announced by the Congress government in Kerala is likely to be limited only to ordinary buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in view of the acute financial crunches of the government.</p><p>Transport minister C P John told reporters that extending free ride for women in all types of buses would incur an annual expense of around Rs 1,300 crore, whereas for ordinary services alone it would cost Rs 712 crore. "The Cabinet meeting will take a decision on the matter. The KSRTC is not in a position to afford it," he said.</p>.Karnataka govt issues order implementing free bus pass scheme for students.<p>He also said that the scheme would be extended to all sections of women from June 15.</p><p>Free bus ride for women was one of the five guarantees given by the Congress during the assembly election campaign. It was also believed to have influenced women, especially the low income groups who depend on transport buses for daily commuting. Hence, the maiden Cabinet meeting of the V D Satheesan government decided to implement it.</p><p>However, the acute financial crunches of the state government is posing a key challenge. The KSRTC is also running at losses and is surviving with government support of Rs 125 crore every month to pay salaries and pensions.</p><p>The transport minister said that since the KSRTC was already in a deep financial crisis, the free travel for women could be implemented only with government aid. </p><p>The recently released white-paper on state finances had cautioned against public sector undertakings like the KSRTC draining the state exchequer.</p><p>A government decision to limit the free travel to ordinary buses could trigger criticism from the opposition parties.</p>