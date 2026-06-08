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Homeindiakerala

Financial crunches may force Kerala govt to limit free bus ride for women to ordinary buses

Free bus ride for women was one of the five guarantees given by the Congress during the assembly election campaign.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

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