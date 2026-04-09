<p>Palakkad (Kerala): Police on Wednesday registered a case against representatives of the BJP-led NDA in Palakkad constituency in an alleged incident of bribing a voter ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered by the Palakkad Town South police in connection with an incident involving NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, officials said.</p>.<p>The FIR alleges that, on April 8 at around 10 am, representatives of the alliance went from house to house in Palakkad and distributed money to voters to influence the 2026 Assembly election.</p>.296 seats at stake as Assam, Kerala and Puducherry head to polls.<p>The complaint, filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, terms the act a violation of election rules and bribery of voters.</p>.<p>The FIR comes amid a political controversy triggered by allegations from the Congress, which claimed Surendran was "caught red-handed" distributing cash during the silent campaign period ahead of the April 9 polls.</p>.<p>Surendran, a leader of the BJP, denied the charges, calling them fabricated and politically motivated.</p>.<p>She alleged that a local Congress leader and a television journalist were behind the claims and said she would approach the police.</p>.<p>The dispute centres on a video aired by television channels, in which the Congress alleges money is being handed over, while Surendran maintains it has been misinterpreted.</p>.<p>An elderly woman seen in the visuals denied receiving cash for votes, but said she had asked for Rs 5,000 for medicines. </p>