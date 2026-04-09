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FIR against NDA workers over alleged cash-for-votes in Kerala's Palakkad

The complaint, filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, terms the act a violation of election rules and bribery of voters.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:41 IST
India NewsKeralaPalakkadFIRNDA

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