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Fire at Thiruvananthapuram medical college; no casualty reported

The fire reportedly broke out from a ventilator support system, suspected to be due to an electric short circuit.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsKerala NewsFireThiruvananthapuram

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