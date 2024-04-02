Fiscal crunches and poll assurances put Kerala govt in tight situation

Government sources also express concerns that, given the upcoming elections, the BJP-led Union government may deliberately delay payments, potentially placing the CPM government in Kerala in an uncomfortable position.

During the recently concluded fiscal year, thousands of bills were presented, and many of these are still pending payments. With the elections looming, the government is facing pressure from various stakeholders, including contractors, to settle these dues.

The government managed to start payment of salaries and pensions, along with one instalment of the pension revision dues, from Tuesday as a result of the stringent curbs imposed on payments during the last month.

Last month the state witnessed government employees launching a stir against the delay in disbursing salaries. The state government then managed to tide over the crisis with the Rs 4,122 crore released by the Centre as tax devolution and IGST settlement.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated on Monday that the state managed to fulfill all necessary spending requirements during the last month. While the total expenditure in March 2023 amounted to Rs 22,000 crore, this March witnessed an expenditure of Rs 26,000 crore. Despite the fiscal constraints imposed by the Centre, Balagopal said that the state could successfully execute all essential expenditures.

He also highlighted the significance of the Supreme Court's decision to refer Kerala's petition regarding curbs on borrowing limits to the Constitution bench, considering it a positive move.