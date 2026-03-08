<p>Kochi: Two persons are missing after a fishing boat sank following a collision with a ship off the Kollam coast, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the coastal police, two crew members are missing, while nine others were rescued by the ship involved in the collision.</p>.<p>The fishing boat identified as St Joseph had 11 crew members, all from other states, and was engaged in deep-sea fishing.</p>.<p>The vessel had left Shakthikulangara harbour in Kollam on Friday night.</p>.Kerala unveils Cyber Safety Protocol to safeguard students in AI era.<p>The accident occurred on Saturday when the boat collided with a foreign ship around 120 nautical miles off the coast.</p>.<p>The impact caused severe damage to the boat and it sank within a short time, an official said.</p>.<p>Soon after the incident, nine crew members were rescued by the ship involved in the accident, while attempts to locate the remaining two were unsuccessful.</p>.<p>Police said the rescued fishermen are likely to be brought to Kochi or Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram soon.</p>.<p>After recording the statements of the rescued crew members, a case will be registered, officials added. </p>