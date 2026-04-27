<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Snake scare in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> keeps aggravating as five poisonous snakes were found in a house, including bed, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district while a four year old child at Kasargod is in critical condition following a snake bite.</p><p>As many as seven people, including two children, died in Kerala following snake bites in hardly one week.</p><p>Five snakes of the Common krait species were found in the house of Rameshan at Kuttiyadi on Sunday. A snake was found beneath the bed in which his two children were sleeping and another one spotted in the toilet. On further search three more snakes were found in the house.</p><p>Forest department officials carried out a search in the house and premises. But no more snakes were found.</p><p>Rameshan told reporters that the family members, especially his two children, had a narrow escape. He also said that it was surprising how the snakes entered the house as it is well built with no visible pores for snakes to enter.</p>.Breeding season and summer trigger snake scare in Kerala.<p>A four-year-old child at Narkilakkadu in Kasargod suffered a snake bite while playing on Monday. The child was rushed to the nearby hospital and later shifted to Pariyaram medical college hospital in Kannur.</p><p>Meanwhile, on Sunday around 20 snake bite cases were reported across the state. On Monday also at least five snake bite cases were reported till noon.</p><p>Experts had pointed out that since it is breeding time of snakes there were high chances of spotting small snakes. Moreover, snakes used to be restlessly moving out of burrows owing to the acute summer.</p><p>In the wake of a surge in snake bite cases, the state government has directed all hospitals to ensure availability of anti-venom as well as proper treatment facilities.</p><p>With doctors coming under criticism of alleged lapses in timely administration of anti-venom, the Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association has pointed out that anti-venom treatment involves considerable risk of allergic reaction that could end up in serious medical issues. </p><p>Hence hospitals need to be equipped with infrastructure to face such risks and the public also need to be given awareness, they urged.</p>