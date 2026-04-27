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Five poisonous snakes found in house as scare keeps aggravating in Kerala

A four-year-old child at Narkilakkadu in Kasargod suffered a snake bite while playing on Monday.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikodeSnakessnake bitesnake bite death

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