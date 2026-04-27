<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): As many as five venomous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snakes">snakes</a> were found inside a house, including in the room where two children slept, at Kuttiyadi here, forest officials said on Monday.</p><p>The snakes were found at the residence of one Rameshan in Kuttiyadi, where common kraits were spotted, prompting forest officials and snake rescuers to conduct a search.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Rameshan said that at around 7 am on Sunday, after his two children woke up, a common krait was found under their pillow.</p>.Breeding season and summer trigger snake scare in Kerala.<p>"Later in the afternoon, following a search, two more common kraits were found. At night, another one was spotted in the toilet. After further search, one more was found in a room, taking the total to five snakes," Rameshan said.</p><p>Forest officials said snake rescuers, as part of the SARPA project, are continuing to inspect the house's premises due to the possibility of more snakes in the area.</p><p>On April 19, two brothers were bitten by a common krait while they were asleep at their house in Kodaly, Thrissur.</p><p>The eight-year-old boy died, while his elder brother remains admitted to hospital. Later, five common kraits were spotted from their house.</p><p>In recent days, a high number of snakebite cases have been reported across Kerala, with seven deaths recorded in a week.</p><p>Forest officials and experts said more snakes are being spotted due to the hatching of eggs and reptiles venturing into houses in search of cooler environments and rodents during the harsh summer season.</p>