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Five venomous snakes found inside house in Kerala's Kozhikode; search underway

Speaking to reporters, Rameshan said that at around 7 am on Sunday, after his two children woke up, a common krait was found under their pillow.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikodeSnakes

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