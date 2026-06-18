Football fans in Kerala's Kanjoor protest power cut by watching FIFA World Cup game in KSEB office

<p>A power cut in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala's </a>Kanjoor prevented locals from watching FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday. </p><p>A group pf Ronaldo fans then gathered at Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) field office and watched the match on a mobile phone. </p><p>According to a <em>PTI</em> report, the youths asked why the power was cut off as fans wanted to watch the match. </p><p>"Why are you cutting power when people are watching football in TVs in their homes? What is the need to carry out load shedding now when everyone in Kerala is watching the world cup?" they said. </p><p>They further said that they were there in protest and would come tomorrow also. </p>.FIFA World Cup tells yet another ‘Kerala story,’ this one of harmony.<p>"We will do that every day when there is a power cut. We can all sit together and watch the game," they added.</p><p>An official of the KSEB Kanjoor field office said that a protest had occurred and nothing untoward had happened.</p><p>The innovative mode of protest comes as KSEB on Wednesday said the state may have to impose limited power restrictions between 6 pm and midnight until June 30 due to a sharp electricity shortage caused by rising demand and reduced availability across the country. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>