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Football fans in Kerala's Kanjoor protest power cut by watching FIFA World Cup game in KSEB office

'Why are you cutting power when people are watching football in TVs in their homes? What is the need to carry out load shedding now when everyone in Kerala is watching the world cup?' fans said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsKeralaFIFAFIFA World Cup 2026KSEB

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