<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Forest department has issued a notice to Malayalam film director Anuraj Manohar to appear for interrogation for allegedly videographing the Sabarimala Makaravilakku celebration at Pampa here, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The department has registered a case alleging videography inside the forest area without obtaining permission from the competent authority, an officer said.</p>.<p>According to officials at the Goodarical Forest Range Office, a notice has been served directing him to appear for interrogation on February 11.</p>.Family of fomer Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan unlikely to accept Padma Vibhushan .<p>He has been asked to report at the Palappally forest station as part of the probe, officials said.</p>.<p>Manohar is facing investigation for videography carried out at the Pampa forest area on the day of the Makaravilakku festival last month.</p>.<p>Though he had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) seeking permission for videography at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, the request was denied.</p>.<p>Following information about videography without permission, the TDB Vigilance and Security Wing conducted a preliminary inquiry and interrogated Manohar.</p>.<p>The probe found that the director had carried out videography at Pampa without any authorisation, an official said.</p>.<p>Following the probe by the TDB team, the Forest department registered a case and initiated further investigation.</p>.<p>Manohar has directed hit films including <em>Narivetta </em>and <em>Ishq</em>.</p>