Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Congress for implementing PM-SHRI scheme in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinarayi%20Vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> has strongly criticised the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government for implementing the PM-SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme in the state.</p><p>Vijayan, who is the present opposition leader, said that his government was forced to sign the agreement with the centre for implementing the PM-SHRI last year as the centre didn't release funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. But his government later decided to freeze the agreement and didn't implement PM-SHRI, he told reporters here on Thursday.</p><p>"The UDF which earlier opposed PM-SHRI and National Education Policy-2020 has now surrendered to the BJP. The LDF had frozen its decision to sign the agreement. The UDF should clarify whether it received any legal advice that the state government could not back out from the agreement. Otherwise they should clarify the reasons for the change in their stand," Vijayan told reporters.</p>.Not another subsidy package — Kerala needs a blueprint for 2030.<p>Meanwhile, there is resentment within Congress's key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the decision to go ahead with the PM-SHRI scheme as the IUML too had taken a strong position against it earlier alleging that it was part of 'Sangh Parivar' agenda. IUML leaders had even stated that the agreement signed by the previous left-front government to implement PM-SHRI should be thrown into the Arabian sea.</p><p>IUML, which is now holding the general education portfolio in the UDF government, is also trying to defend the decision to implement PM-SHRI by putting the blame on the previous left-front government for signing the agreement with the centre.</p><p>Huge financial assistance from the centre under the scheme seems to be the compelling factor for the cash-strapped state government to go ahead with PM-SHRI. </p>