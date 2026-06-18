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Homeindiakerala

Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Congress for implementing PM-SHRI scheme in Kerala

Vijayan, who is the present opposition leader, said that his government was forced to sign the agreement with the centre for implementing the scheme last year.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:15 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanIndia Politics

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