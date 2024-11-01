Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Former Kerala MP claims was offered Rs 25 crore to vote for UPA government in 2008

Paul also said that he didn't fall for it as he was doubtful of the authenticity as the amount offered seemed quite big and even doubted whether it was a sting operation.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 13:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 13:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsIndian politcs

Follow us on :

Follow Us