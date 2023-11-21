Former student sparks panic at Kerala school by brandishing air pistol; arrested

Acting swiftly, police caught hold of the gun-wielding man when he tried to escape, and arrested him on the school premises.

The charges filed against him include sections 448 (trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Police said Jagan, who is from Thrissur himself, has some mental issues, and the magistrate has issued relevant orders for his medical examination, based on his parents' request.

A police officer told PTI that Jagan had recently purchased the "baby toy air pistol" from a local shop, which he used to terrorise the students and teachers at his alma mater. District Collector V R Krishna Teja, upon being informed, immediately arrived at the school to assess the situation, and assured parents that it was an isolated incident.

"A young person has come to the school. He was a bit unsteady and used his pistol and fired two or three rounds. That's what the school authorities have told us. He was taken into custody. It's an isolated incident, and an investigation is on. There is no need to worry. We are all here. He will be produced before a doctor," Teja told the media.

Television channels telecast visuals of the accused sitting inside the staff room waving about the air pistol he had taken out of his bag. A teacher said that Jagan was a former student who had previously caused disturbances and had left the school.

"Earlier, he had used abusive language towards his teachers. Today, he came and asked for a hat that was confiscated when he was a student here," a teacher told the media. Jagan's confrontational behaviour extended to the police station as well, where he was seen shouting at officials.

Police said that he has a track record of being kept under preventive detention by the Mannuthy police for creating public nuisances in the past.