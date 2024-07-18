Four die in Kerala rain-related incidents; red alert in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more persons were reported dead in rain-related incidents in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in two days to over ten.
The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Wayanad district and an orange alert in eight districts. Restrictions have been imposed on travel to hilly terrains of the state.
Deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Alappuzha districts. Fisherman Alosious (45) died after a boat capsized in the sea near Mariyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. At Mankulam in Idukki, 23-year-old Saneesh drowned in a river. At Alappuzha, Unaiz (28) died after a tree uprooted and fell over him. Besides, the body of a man who had gone missing in a river in Palakkad was recovered on Wednesday.
Incidents of uprooting of trees were reported from across the state. A woman died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night after a tree fell over her car.
The authorities are shifting people staying at landslide prone areas to safer locations.
Published 17 July 2024, 23:06 IST