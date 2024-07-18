Four die in Kerala rain-related incidents; red alert in Wayanad

Deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Alappuzha districts. Fisherman Alosious (45) died after a boat capsized in the sea near Mariyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. At Mankulam in Idukki, 23-year-old Saneesh drowned in a river. At Alappuzha, Unaiz (28) died after a tree uprooted and fell over him. Besides, the body of a man who had gone missing in a river in Palakkad was recovered on Wednesday.