Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Four of family found dead in Kerala

Locals discovered the bodies of the couple, both school teachers, and their children in their residence.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:31 IST
India NewsKeralaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us