Four of family found dead in Kerala

<p>Kochi: A family of four, including two children, was found dead in their home in Ernakulam district on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Chottanikkara area.</p>.<p>Locals discovered the bodies of the couple, both school teachers, and their children in their residence. Police were alerted by the ward member.</p>.<p>The bodies of the 12-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter were found on the bed, while their parents were discovered hanging.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest suicide due to financial distress, police said.</p>.<p>However, a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the exact circumstances and cause of the children's deaths, they said.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when the couple failed to report to their schools this morning, prompting them to notify local residents, police added. </p>