Four workers killed as portion of building collapses in Kozhikode; one injured

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Four workers were killed and two seriously injured after a portion of a building collapsed at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/three-member-gang-refuse-to-pay-bill-vandalise-restaurant-in-kozhikode-3907534">Kozhikode </a>in Kerala on Monday. </p><p>All the deceased and injured were headload workers. The building is reportedly owned by the city corporation. It was among many buildings in the region found unfit and about to be demolished. </p><p>The building is located at Valiyangadi, a major trade centre of Kozhikode. The headload workers were resting under the shade after work when the mishap occurred. Some had a narrow escape as they managed to run away on noticing the concrete shade collapsing, eyewitnesses said. </p>.Surajkund swing collapse: Police arrest ride operator, staff; Haryana CM calls for strict adherence to safety norms.<p>The deceased were identified as Jabbar, Ashraf, Basheer and Vinod. </p><p>Local people alleged that even as many other buildings in the region were also unfit, shops and commercial establishments were still functioning. Occupants of the collapsed building said that the corporation authorities were still collecting rent.</p><p>Congress and BJP staged protest at the CPM-ruled corporation demanding action against the officials responsible and due compensation to the families of the deceased. The police registered a case and started an investigation.</p>