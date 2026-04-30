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Four-year-old girl dies from snake bite in Kerala

At least eight persons, including three children, died in Kerala in the last couple of weeks after suffering snake bites.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsKeralasnake bite death

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