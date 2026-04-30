<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A four year old child died following a snake bite at Kasargod on Thursday.</p><p>Rithu Chandra, daughter of Sarath and Ajitha of Narkilakkadu, who suffered the snake bite on Monday, died. </p>.Fillip to Satheesan in Kerala CM race; CPM still pinning high hopes.<p>At least eight persons, including three children, died in Kerala in the last couple of weeks after suffering snake bites.</p><p>The child was bitten by a cobra while she was playing inside the premises of her house. As she tried to take a ball from a heap of wooden pieces, she suffered the snake bite.</p><p>After emergency care at a nearby hospital, she was rushed to the Kannur government medical college hospital and was also given anti-venom. But her life could not be saved.</p>