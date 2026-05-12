Four youths killed in lightning strike in Kerala's Malappuram

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Four youths were killed and three injured reportedly after suffering lightning at Mankada in Malappuram district.</p><p>The incident took place at Kuranganchola, a view point frequented by domestic tourists.</p>.IUML to hold leadership meet on May 13 as Congress delays Kerala govt formation.<p>All the deceased are residents of the locality and aged around 20. Their identities were yet to be confirmed by the police.</p><p>Local sources said that a group of seven youths were enjoying the evening at the hilltop when the lightning occurred.</p><p>They were sitting on the top of a rock. In the impact of the lightning they were thrown away.</p><p>Six of them were initially rushed to the hospital, while a seventh person remained unnoticed. Two of them were pronounced dead on reaching the Malappuram medical college hospital, while two died later. The condition of others was said to be stable.</p>