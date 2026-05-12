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Four youths killed in lightning strike in Kerala's Malappuram

Local sources said that a group of seven youths were enjoying the evening at the hilltop when the lightning occurred.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsKeralaMalappuramlightningYouth

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