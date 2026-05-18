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Free bus ride for women, New dept for elderly care: V D Satheesan's first Cabinet meeting decides to implement all pre-poll promises

The Cabinet also decided to give Rs 3,000 hike in remuneration of ASHA workers, Rs 1,000 hike for Anganwadi workers, helpers, cooking staff in school and pre-primary school teachers.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFV D Satheesancabinet meetingkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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