<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The maiden cabinet of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> led Congress-UDF government in Kerala has decided to implement free bus ride to women from June 15 and to form a new department for elderly people to implement facilities for elderly persons on the lines of Japan.</p><p>The Cabinet also decided to give Rs 3,000 hike in remuneration of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Rs 1,000 hike for Anganwadi workers, helpers, cooking staff in school and pre-primary school teachers. </p>.V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in.<p>Free bus rides for women and a new department for elderly care were among the five 'Indira guarantees' given by the Congress-UDF during the elections. UDF had also earlier assured hike in remuneration to ASHA workers and other weaker sections.</p><p>Chief Minister Satheesan told reporters that the modalities of the free bus ride for women would be decided in the due course. The department for elderly persons would be the first of its type in the country. It would initiate schemes on the lines of the elderly support and care facilities in Japan. </p><p>"A key yardstick of a civilized society is the life of elderly people. By improving the quality of life of elderly people, Kerala should be able to showcase itself as a highly civilized society," he said.</p><p>He also said that once the financial situations of the government improve further hike in the remunerations to the weaker sections would be given as assured by the UDF earlier.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | As V D Satheesan's 'Team UDF' takes charge, K Muraleedharan rises like a phoenix.<p>A white paper on the state's financial situation will be published and a detailed plan for improving state's finances will be chalked out soon.</p><p>Reinvestigation into brutal assault on Youth Congress activists</p><p>The maiden Cabinet meeting also decided to conduct a re-investigation into the brutal assault of Youth Congress workers by police personnel for waving black flag at the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues at Alappuzha in 2023.</p>.Satheesan's 'Team UDF'| A mixed bag of seniors to freshers and second generation politicians.<p>Even as a local court in Alappuzha had earlier ordered a re-investigation, the previous government did not act, Satheesan criticised.</p><p>Youth Congress activist A D Thomas who had then suffered the assault won this election from Alappuzha.</p><p>Security personnel of the then chief minister had carried out the brutal assault that invited widespread criticism. But Vijayan tried to justify the police action stating that they tried to save the Youth Congress activists from being knocked down by his motorcade.</p><p>Satheesan said that he would not forget what all happened in the past. But the government would not be involved in any sorts of political revenge taking, he added.</p><p>The UDF government also decided to appoint Jaju Babu as advocate general and T S Asif Ali as director general of prosecution.</p>