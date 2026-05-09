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Free bus rides for women? KSRTC starts gathering gender-wise passenger data

Congress-led UDF had promised in the election manifesto that free travel would be provided for women in state transport buses.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsKeralawomenfree busKerala SRTCfree bus travel

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