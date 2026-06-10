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Homeindiakerala

Free ride for women in 'ordinary' buses of Kerala SRTC from June 15

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that after reviewing the response to the scheme, the government would consider extending the free service to other types of bus services also.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsCongressKerala News

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