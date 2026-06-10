Free ride for women in 'ordinary' buses of Kerala SRTC from June 15

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala government</a> has decided to offer free bus rides for women and transgender persons only in 'ordinary' bus services of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from June 15.</p><p>Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that after reviewing the response to the scheme, the government would consider extending the free service to other types of bus services also. </p><p>"Women and transgender persons cutting across age and income limits can avail the free travel. The scheme will be named as Priyadarshini," he said.</p><p>By providing free service to women in 'ordinary' buses, the KSRTC will suffer a revenue loss of around Rs. 800 crore annually. The state government will provide the amount apart from the annual assistance of Rs. 1,500 being provided to the cash-strapped corporation now.</p>.Kerala CM V D Satheesan says no to ceremonial guard of honour.<p>"KSRTC has been directed to come out with initiatives for increasing revenue through advertisements or new services within six months. Based on that, the scope of extending the free travel scheme to other classes of buses would also be considered," he said.</p><p>Free-bus ride to women was one of the key guarantees announced by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) during the election campaign. The first cabinet meeting had decided to implement the assurance.</p><p>The opposition CPM-led Left Democratic Front already launched a criticism that even as the UDF offered free bus rides to women, it is now being limited to 'ordinary buses' only. KSRTC bus services in many parts of the state are comparatively lower than private bus services, they point out.</p><p>The private bus operators had also expressed concerns that the free bus ride for women in KSRTC buses could affect their revenue in routes where both KSRTC buses and private buses operate. Private bus operators are also demanding a fare hike in view of the increase in fuel prices.</p>