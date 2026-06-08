Free travel for women in KSRTC buses to cost Rs 712-1,300 crore annually: Kerala Transport Minister C P John

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Transport Minister C P John on Monday said that the free travel scheme for women in KSRTC buses, set to be introduced from June 15, will require between Rs 712 crore and Rs 1,300 crore annually, depending on its scope.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, John said details of the scheme would be announced by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> after the Cabinet meeting on June 10.</p>.<p>Free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses was one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress-led UDF during the Assembly election campaign.</p>.Free bus rides for women will win a news cycle. States must aim to build transit networks that last.<p>"We attended a meeting convened by the chief minister in which certain decisions were taken. The details will be revealed by the CM after the Cabinet meeting. The facility will be provided to all women without any categorisation. Transgender persons will also be included," he said.</p>.<p>Regarding concerns about the financial burden on KSRTC, John said that around Rs 712 crore would be required annually if free travel is limited to ordinary-category buses. If the scheme is extended to all categories of buses, the annual expenditure would be around Rs 1,300 crore, he said.</p>.<p>"Whatever decision is taken, the government will provide the subsidy. The expense cannot be met from KSRTC’s revenue. The government is already paying around Rs 125 crore per month towards salaries and pensions in KSRTC. This will be a special assistance in addition to that," he said.</p>.<p>The minister said the scheme would be implemented with government support and its progress would be monitored for a period after its launch. "It will be implemented from June 15 itself," he said.</p>.<p>When asked whether free travel would initially be limited to ordinary category buses, John declined to comment.</p>.<p>"There should be no concern about the scheme for KSRTC. A clear model has been prepared and is being discussed by the Finance Secretary, KSRTC Managing Director and other concerned officials. KSRTC employees and others connected with the corporation need not be worried," he said.</p>.<p>He added that the government would assess whether passenger numbers increase after the scheme's implementation and whether additional buses would be required.</p>.<p>Regarding relaxation of norms for vehicle modifications, John said he had not yet held any meetings on the issue and that any decision would be taken only after discussions.</p>