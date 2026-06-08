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Homeindiakerala

Free travel for women in KSRTC buses to cost Rs 712-1,300 crore annually: Kerala Transport Minister C P John

Speaking to reporters, John said details of the scheme would be announced by Chief Minister V D Satheesan after the Cabinet meeting on June 10.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsKeralaKSRTC

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