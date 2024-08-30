Fresh FIR against Malayalam actor Jayasurya based on actress's complaint

The fallout from the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry intensified on Friday as a fresh case was charged against Malayalam actor Jayasurya based on a complaint filed by an actress.

According to Kerala police, the FIR has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram and will be transferred to Thodupuzha Police Station, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

On Thursday, separate cases were registered in the state against actors Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju following an allegation raised by a female actor that they had sexually assaulted her.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.



