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Friends, family recall Kerala CM Satheesan as political brain since student days

Everyone who either grew up with him or was part of his political journey vouches for one thing -- that he is genuine, caring and true to himself.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiaIndian PoliticsVD SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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