From cadre to camera: The growing power of PR in Kerala politics

<p class="bodytext">With his ‘scoundrel’ remark against a political opponent, the kadakku purathu (get out) retort to journalists, and visible irritation over a malfunctioning microphone at a public event, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has often carried the image of a rigid and ‘stubborn’ politician.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But in a recent hour-long interview with ace actor Mohanlal, viewers saw a markedly different Pinarayi. The chief minister spoke of growing up reading the Ramayana and Mahabharata, which, he claims, helped inculcate a certain ascetic discipline in him, and of his emotional bond with his mother. The interview carefully steered clear of politics.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Coming as it does when the two-time CM is seeking a third consecutive term, the interview can hardly be viewed as casual; it appeared to be a carefully calibrated public relations exercise (PR) aimed at projecting the humane side of Pinarayi—as he is popularly known—and thereby softening a hardened personal image.</p>.<p class="bodytext">PR is not new to Kerala politics. What has changed is that the exercise is getting more organised and polished. Personal narratives and appearances of leaders are increasingly being brought to the foreground, sidelining ideological debates and policy questions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Pinarayi-Mohanlal conversation is not a one-off. In 2019, actor Akshay Kumar conducted a non-political, freewheeling interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the general election. In Kerala too, Mohanlal had earlier interviewed Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2008 when he was the leader of the opposition. Veteran CPM leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, too, had appeared in a widely watched conversation with actor-director Sreenivasan.</p>.Actor Mohanlal interviews Kerala CM Vijayan ahead of Assembly polls.<p class="bodytext">However, the timing of the Pinarayi-Mohanlal interview is significant. It has come at a time when Kerala’s political climate is thick with allegations and counter-allegations about politicians and political parties engaging expensive PR agencies—not just for boosting personal images but even for political interventions and building narratives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Congress’ election strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been frequently targeted by the CPM as the ‘outsourced’ PR strategist of the Congress. Pinarayi himself had earlier ridiculed Kanugolu’s reported interventions in Congress’s electioneering in the state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Two years ago, the alleged involvement of a PR agency in inserting controversial, communally toned content into an interview given by Pinarayi Vijayan to an English daily had triggered a political storm in Kerala. The episode signals how message management has become a battleground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Subtle rebranding is visible elsewhere too—hairstyle makeovers of senior leaders; carefully curated, and frequently posted, video reels of politicians showing off their fitness; and a steady stream of “day in the life” reels flooding social media. As elections approach, such efforts gain more steam. The mushrooming of online channels over the past few years has further expanded the ecosystem in which political PR operates. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Earlier, politicians liaised with journalists in mainstream media to ensure favourable coverage and frequent publication of their pictures. Now social media has become the key communication platform. Hence, politicians are exploring it aggressively, and PR agencies are cashing in on it,” says a veteran journalist and politician who did not wish to be named. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Political scientists, however, are still sceptical about the impact of the pre-poll PR and social media campaigns.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Studies and surveys by some agencies have shown that 80% of voters decide their preferences much ahead of the polls and only less than 20% decide their preferences just ahead of the polling day. Keralites being more literate and politically aware won’t get easily influenced by pre-poll PR exercises,” says J Prabhash, a former pro-vice-chancellor and head of the department of political science at the University of Kerala.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Senior journalist and political observer Jacob George also observes that even as PR for image boosting has become an integral part of present-day political campaigns, its influence on the voters could be only around 10 to 20%. But he adds a caveat: in tightly fought elections, even a marginal influence matters. “Visibility is an important factor in politics. Voters also look for good qualities in their leaders. Hence, no surprise that the aspiring politicians are engaging PR agencies in this competitive world,” says George.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prabhash traces the rise of political PR in India to the post-1991 liberalisation era. “In developed countries, PR agencies have long been involved in politics. Later on, they came into play in northern states and are now active in Kerala,” he notes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His concern is whether genuine political issues are being sidelined. “Earlier politicians and political parties used to influence voters through public speeches and street plays on key issues concerning the people and the state. Those are now being replaced with PR campaigns where the focus is more on personal image building,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For communist parties, the embrace of professional PR sits uneasily with ideological moorings. But, as one veteran party worker who earlier handled promotional activities for Communist leaders puts it, the justification is simple: ‘change with the time.’ </p>.<p class="bodytext">He recalls the controversy in 2012 when the then CPI state secretary, C K Chandrappan, criticised the CPM for allegedly hiring an event management firm for its state conference. Pinarayi, then CPM state secretary, had sharply rebutted the charge.</p>.<p class="bodytext">PR campaigns are not necessarily about cosmetic makeovers. Leaders like Oommen Chandy and Achuthanandan, built powerful public images. Chandy’s shabby hairstyle, wrinkled shirts and worn sandals, and more importantly, his constant presence amid crowds, became his political persona. Achuthanandan’s no-nonsense stance and oratory skills formed his brand. </p>