<p>The long-drawn suspense over the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Chief Minister ended on Thursday, with the Congress announcing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>'s name for the top post. </p><p>The 61-year-old six-time MLA from the Paravur Assembly constituency, has been credited with the United Democratic Front's (UDF) thumping victory in the recently concluded elections despite infighting in the Congress. </p><p>The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the UDF, openly backed Satheesan when there were reports of him being sidelined in the CM race. </p><p><strong>Who is V D Satheesan?</strong></p><p>Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan is a trained lawyer and social worker, who entered politics through the Kerala Students Union (KSU). He was also part of the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Congress.</p><p>Satheesan's electoral debut was in 1996 when he contested the Assembly polls from Paravur, a Communist stronghold back then. Satheesan lost to the Communist Party of India candidate P Raju. However, he won the seat in 2001 and has been an MLA since then.</p><p>He has held positions including KPCC vice-president, Public Accounts Committee chairman, and CLP Whip.</p><p>After the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, Satheesan succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition. </p>