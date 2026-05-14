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From KSU member to Kerala's Chief Minister: The rise of V D Satheesan to top post

Satheesan, a six-time MLA from the Paravur Assembly constituency, has been credited with the United Democratic Front's thumping victory in the recently concluded elections.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaV D Satheesan

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