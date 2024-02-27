Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair my husband, announces Malayalam actor Lena

"In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," the actor said.

Nair's family, which is from Nenmara in Palakkad district, was not available for immediate comment.

Earlier in the day, residents of Nenmara erupted in joy as the Prime Minister unveiled the names of four astronauts which included Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. The other three astronauts are -- Group Captains Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.