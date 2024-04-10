JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Gang leader hacked to death in Kerala

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 07:31 IST

Follow Us

Kochi: A gang leader was allegedly hacked to death near Chengamanad in Ernakulam district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Vinu Vikraman, the gang leader, who is accused in several cases, including murder, was allegedly hacked by persons also with a history of criminal activity, around 2 am in a village under the Chengamanad police station limits.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The police said that two persons allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody.

A detailed probe into the incident has been launched, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 07:31 IST)
India News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT