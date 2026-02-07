Menu
Ganja weighing 34.18 kg seized from house in Kerala's Kozhikode

During the search, 15 packets containing 34.18 kg of ganja were found concealed under a bed in the hall of the house, police said.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 04:35 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsKeralaganja

