<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): Police raided a house in Kuttiady here and seized 34.18 kg of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganja">ganja</a> stored there, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to police, the raid was conducted on Friday evening at the residence of Subair P P (44) of Kuttiady, following a tip-off.</p>.<p>Police officials said that when the team reached the house, no one was present, and they broke open the premises in the presence of independent witnesses.</p>.<p>During the search, 15 packets containing 34.18 kg of ganja were found concealed under a bed in the hall of the house, police said.</p><p>Though attempts were made to contact Subair, his phone was found switched off and it is suspected that he has gone into hiding, police said.</p>.<p>Police officials said Subair had been procuring large quantities of drugs from other states and selling them in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> at higher prices.</p>.<p>Kuttiady police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Saturday and launched an investigation. </p>