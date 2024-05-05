Girl's freak death triggers concerns over Nerium oleander flower toxins

Thiruvananthapuran: Nerium oleander, popularly known as 'Arali' in Malayalam', has become a cause for concern following the recent death of a 24-year-old girl who consumed the flower and leaf.
'Arali' is widely used for poojas in temples and often given along with prasadas too.
In view of the fresh development, Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages around 1200 temples in the state, even stated that in case of any conclusive report that poison from 'Arali' caused the death of the girl it will seriously look into the matter.
Soorya Surendran hailing from Haripad in Alappuzha district died after she collapsed in the Kochi international airport while she was about to board a flight to the UK to join a nurse job last week. During treatment she told doctors that she consumed 'Arali' flower and leaf accidentally while talking over the phone. Later she died.
Haripad inspector of police Abhilash Kumar told DH that even as a conclusive report on the cause of death was still awaited, the post-mortem examination found the presence of some poison in her body and she stated to the doctors that she had consumed 'Arali'. A detailed chemical examination report is awaited to arrive at a conclusion.
Botany experts point out that the extreme summer climate could be also a factor that led to the girl's death as the toxic compounds in plants could be quite higher during summer. Already there were reports that oleander is poisonous and it could even lead to death. However, there are no conclusive reports on consumption of how much quantity could turn fatal.
S Mahesh, botany department head of Christian College, Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, says that during the extreme summer the water contents in plants will be lower. Hence, the concentration of toxic compounds in flowers and leaves could be comparatively higher now.
E A Siril, botany department head of Kerala University, also points out that oleander contains cardiac glycosides and even small quantities of it could affect the heart.