Girl's freak death triggers concerns over Nerium oleander flower toxins

Thiruvananthapuran: Nerium oleander, popularly known as 'Arali' in Malayalam', has become a cause for concern following the recent death of a 24-year-old girl who consumed the flower and leaf.

'Arali' is widely used for poojas in temples and often given along with prasadas too.

In view of the fresh development, Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages around 1200 temples in the state, even stated that in case of any conclusive report that poison from 'Arali' caused the death of the girl it will seriously look into the matter.

Soorya Surendran hailing from Haripad in Alappuzha district died after she collapsed in the Kochi international airport while she was about to board a flight to the UK to join a nurse job last week. During treatment she told doctors that she consumed 'Arali' flower and leaf accidentally while talking over the phone. Later she died.