Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Good news' that 'Kerala Story 2' not being widely watched, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

While speaking about his personal interests, Gandhi said that he reads on subjects he wants to learn about, but does not watch many movies.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us