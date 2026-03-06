<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday said that "it was good news" that the movie <em>Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond</em> was not being widely watched.</p><p>While interacting with students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "While the good news is that 'Kerala Story' seems to be empty, and no one is watching it. It also shows that there are people, a majority of them, who haven't understood what Kerala is and its traditions and culture."</p><p>He said that according to him, movies, television and media have increasingly been "weaponised".</p><p>Gandhi said, "It is used precisely for that purpose-to vilify people, eliminate them and create divisions in society so that certain people benefit while others are harmed. India has become very much like that."</p><p>The LoP asserted that such developments were extremely damaging for the country, and large amounts of money were being spent on that purpose.</p><p>While speaking about his personal interests, Gandhi said that he reads on subjects he wants to learn about, but does not watch many movies.</p><p>"As hobbies, I like playing chess and doing martial arts. I swim, run and exercise to keep fit," he said.</p>.Politics, international relations now moving towards 'darkness,' says Congress' Rahul Gandhi.<p>He expressed that although he represented Kerala in Parliament for five years, he could not fully understand the state in depth, but had learnt a great deal from the people of Wayanad.</p><p>The Congress leader said, "I was very surprised when I first arrived there. There was a big landslide that claimed several lives, but I was impressed by how people responded. Even after such a tragedy, they were helping others. It didn't matter what community or financial background a person belonged to."</p><p>He shared that Kerala has very old and valuable traditions and advised students to remain rooted in the state's culture while also learning from other places, adding that the country's education system was under pressure from a particular ideology.</p><p>"If you look at vice-chancellors in universities, a large number of them were appointed simply because they are part of the RSS or a particular ideology. There is ideological pressure on the education system. Education should not be limited to any particular way of thinking, especially not to the RSS' divisive view," he said.</p><p>Speaking about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Gandhi said that on the surface it appears to be a war involving the United States and Israel against Iran, but the larger geopolitical players were the US, China and Russia.</p><p>He said, "The US is trying to ensure it remains the dominant superpower, while China is advancing closer to it. That is the broader picture."</p><p>"Even India is paying the price of the war directly because of our dependence on energy from the Middle East. India's strength lies in its diversity and added that, along with controlling its data and increasing production capacity, the country could become a global power."</p><p>When asked about politics as a profession, Gandhi said that being a politician is a difficult job if one tries to do it sincerely.</p><p>He communicated, "If you want to do it seriously and have a value system, it is a very difficult job. You should be ready to suffer a lot if you are doing it for the right reason. If you are doing it for the wrong reason, it is easy."</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs)</em></p>