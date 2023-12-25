Good service entry to Kerala cops amidst criticisms

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst widespread criticism against the police action on agitators during the Kerala left front government's statewide mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas', good service entries are being given to the police personnel who provided security to the event.

According to a communication issued by additional director general of police (law and order) M R Ajithkumar, all officials from the rank of inspector general to civil police officers will be given good service entries in view orf the exemplary service in providing security to the 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

The 36 days long 'Nava Kerala Sadas' across Kerala had witnessed police and CPM youth cadres roughing up Congress activists who waved black flags at the luxury bus in which the Chief Minister and ministers were travelling. The Chief Minister had been justifying the action of police and CPM activists as 'life saving act' to protect the Congress workers from being hit by vehicles.