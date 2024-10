Governor-government spat leaves Kerala state universities headless

Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Calicut University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kannur University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University are among the key varsities that have been functioning with in-charge VC's over the past several months. Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) is the lone state university that now has a full time vice-chancellor- Dr Mohanan Kunnummal.