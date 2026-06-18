Grey areas in handling devotees' offerings make Kerala temple posts attractive

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While the alleged misappropriation of donations to the Ayodhya Ram temple is snowballing into a major row, grey areas in temples' accounts systems has become an underlying factor for an ongoing tug of war to get postings in major temples.</p><p>The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages around 1,250 temples, including the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, is now planning a reform in the temple management systems to plug loopholes that give adequate scope for misappropriating money collected from devotees for conducting poojas.</p><p>With the Congress-led United Democratic Front returning to power in Kerala, the pro-UDF employees' organisations of the TDB made a hue and cry over the transfers of around 75 administrative officers of temples and the TDB was forced to revise the orders. The resentment, however, still persists. </p>.Ram Temple 'missing fund' row | Trust may appoint CEO, CM Adityanath snubs Champat Rai.<p>According to Devaswom sources, what makes the administrative officer posts of major temples quite attractive is the provision of taking a portion of the money paid by the devotees for conducting poojas, for purchasing materials for the poojas. Widespread irregularities in this system are often detected.</p><p>"From the payment made by devotees at the temple counters for each pooja, a specific portion can be used by the administrative officer for purchasing materials required for performing the pooja. This is a grey area and massive irregularities were often detected. In many major temples this amount goes upto lakhs of rupees per month. There is also scope for irregularities in the purchase of pooja items, as some items like flowers, garland, oil and other pooja items purchased for conducting pooja for one devotee can be used for performing poojas for many devotees. In some cases devotees themselves will offer pooja items as offerings even after paying the prescribed amount at the temple," a Devaswom source said.</p><p>TDB president K Jayakumar told <em>DH</em> that the board was seriously considering bringing in new systems like centralised purchase and supply of pooja materials for temples as there were many loopholes in the existing systems.</p><p>Devasom sources also said that the vigilance wing of the TDB had also pointed out several times the grey areas in the systems. Some administrative officers were even found to be deliberately delaying crediting the payments received from devotees for conducting poojas to the TDB's accounts.</p><p>The TDB manages around 1,250 temples in Kerala of which some temples like the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and Kottarakkara Ganapathi temple in Kollam that fetch highest revenues are classified as A-grade temples. Often there is high pressure from officials to get posting at such temples. Posting of administrative officers to Sabarimala temple required the High Court's approval.</p>