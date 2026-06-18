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Homeindiakerala

Grey areas in handling devotees' offerings make Kerala temple posts attractive

TDB is planning a reform in temple management systems to plug loopholes that give scope for misappropriating money collected from devotees for conducting poojas.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsKeralaTravancore Devaswom Board

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