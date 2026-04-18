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Grief sweeps Kerala village as bodies of Tamil Nadu accident victims arrive

The premises of a state-run school in Pang village turned into a place of collective mourning on Saturday as the bodies of 9 people were brought.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduKerala NewsRoad accidentCoimbatoreTamil Nadu News

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