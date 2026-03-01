<p>Kochi: A majority of flights scheduled to the Gulf regions remain cancelled from four international airports in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> following the conflict in West Asia on Sunday.</p><p>Though authorities had issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before arriving at the airport, several travellers waited at airports across the state expecting services to resume.</p><p>As many as 37 international flights scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) to various Gulf countries have been cancelled since Saturday afternoon.</p>.Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1.<p>Of these, 26 flights scheduled on Sunday were cancelled.</p><p>Similarly, six flights to various Gulf destinations from Kannur International Airport on Sunday were also cancelled, authorities said.</p><p>At Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), 35 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled as per the schedule posted on the official website.</p><p>However, an Oman Air flight from Kochi to Muscat operated at 8.10 am.</p><p>Similarly, a Saudia Airlines flight to Jeddah, Oman Air's flight to Muscat, an IndiGo flight to Dubai, Air Arabia flights to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, an Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi, and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai are listed as scheduled on the website.</p><p>At Calicut International Airport, around 10 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled, officials said.</p><p>A Saudia Airlines flight from Riyadh arrived at the airport around 8.15 am.</p><p>Airlines have opened help desks at all four airports to assist passengers.</p>