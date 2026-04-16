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Gulf uncertainty tests Kerala, but new opportunities may emerge

Gulf uncertainty tests Kerala, but new opportunities may emerge

Reports of layoffs, compulsory leaves and hiring freezes across Gulf countries have triggered much anxiety among families directly dependent on NRI incomes.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:19 IST
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