Guv Khan, Congress trying to disrupt peace in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the opposition Congress of attempting to disrupt peace in the state.

Vijayan said that the actions of Khan have already indicated that he is part of those who desire to destroy the peaceful environment in Kerala.

"He intended to provoke and create an atmosphere of conflict in the state to disrupt peace in Kerala. However, the public response to it was in a dignified manner," he said during a press meeting on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas— the state government's outreach programme.

Vijayan said that even the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student outfit of the CPI(M), protested in a responsible manner against the senate appointments by Khan acting as Chancellor of universities in the state.