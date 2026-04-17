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Heatstroke clinics set up; health minister urges caution over rising temperature in Kerala

In recent days, Kerala has reported multiple incidents of sunstroke.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsKeralaVeena GeorgeHeatstroke

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