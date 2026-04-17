<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Health Minister Veena George on Friday urged people to remain cautious amid the harsh summer heat being reported across the state.</p>.<p>In recent days, Kerala has reported multiple incidents of sunstroke.</p>.<p>In a statement, the minister said the health department has set up special heatstroke clinics at major hospitals.</p>.<p>She said the clinics have been equipped with cooling facilities and necessary medicines, and surveillance of heat-related illnesses has been strengthened.</p>.<p>She added that the availability of cooling equipment and medicines has been ensured, and monitoring of heat-related diseases has been intensified.</p>.<p>She said that, as high ultraviolet (UV) levels are being recorded between 11 am and 3 pm, the public should avoid direct exposure to sunlight during these hours.</p>.<p>Prolonged exposure to intense heat can lead to sunstroke and other heat-related illnesses, she said.</p>.<p>“Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious illnesses should take extra care. People engaged in outdoor work should reschedule their duties to early mornings or evenings,” George said.</p>.Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD.<p>Excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause skin and eye problems, damage cellular DNA and increase the risk of diseases, she said.</p>.<p>People stepping out during the day should use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and sunscreen, she added.</p>.<p>Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and taking rest in shaded areas during travel are also advised, she said.</p>.<p>Emphasising the risk of dehydration, George said people should drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty.</p>.<p>“Fluids such as salted rice gruel, buttermilk and lemon water are recommended. Dehydration can occur even indoors,” she said.</p>.<p>She advised ensuring proper ventilation indoors and cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary and carbonated drinks.</p>.<p>Listing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, intense thirst, reduced urination, and fainting, George said that those experiencing such signs should immediately move to a shaded area, rest, hydrate, and seek medical attention.</p>.<p>The minister also urged people to wear light cotton clothing, carry water while travelling, ensure children remain hydrated, and not leave children or elderly persons inside parked vehicles.</p>