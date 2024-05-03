Heavy metal contamination in fishes in Kochi backwaters poses grave health risk: Study

"The health risk index indicates that consumers are in close proximity to experiencing the synergistic effects of heavy metals, and the most influential heavy metal during risk analysis was cadmium," Neethu Xavier, lead author of the paper, told PTI. She said that the study recommended a regular monitoring programme for all the heavy metals across a broader range of fish species within the study region. According to the study, the heavy metal zinc is most consumed, followed by copper, magnesium, nickel, chromium, lead, and cadmium in fish and shellfish. For the analysis, the study sourced all the study materials from the commercial fisheries catch in the area, representing native edible species with high consumer demand in Kerala.

The study, which divided the Cochin Estuarine System into three zones, found that the northern zone has the highest metal accumulation compared to the central and southern zones. This aligns with previous findings of elevated metal concentrations in sediment and water on the northern side of the estuary, the study said. The presence of heavy metals in fish tissues was higher during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods. The contamination was reduced during the monsoon season.

During the monsoon season, substantial rainfall and an increase in the water flow reduced the metal concentration in backwaters and rivers, the study said. "The results indicate the need for regular monitoring and risk assessment of heavy metals, especially lead, cadmium, and chromium, in seafood resources across coastal areas to ensure food security," Neethu Xavier said. She said the study has not categorically talked about addressing the solution but broadly indicated the need for urgent action to contain the pollution of the water resources in the Cochin Estuarine System and reduce heavy metal contamination of fish and shellfish.