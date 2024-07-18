Heavy rains continue in Kerala, IMD sounds red alert in two districts

Kozhikode, Kerala: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern districts on Thursday, disrupting the normal life there.

Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees and minor landslides have been reported from many parts of northern Kerala districts.

Widespread heavy rains have been reported in the hilly areas of Wayanad district with 29 houses partially damaged, over 700 people shifted to 22 camps and a rise in water levels of rivers flowing through the region.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for two districts in the state.