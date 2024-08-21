Heavy rains, winds lash parts of Kerala uprooting trees, causing traffic snarls, power cuts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed several districts of Kerala in the wee hours of Wednesday, uprooting trees that caused property damage, traffic snarls and power cuts in various parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to intense rainfall with winds gusting to 50 kmph in Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts during the morning hours.

Trees uprooted by the heavy winds disrupted train services via Kottayam and Alappuzha, the respective district administrations said.