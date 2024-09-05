Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court constitutes Special Bench to hear cases

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday said it will constitute a five-judge special bench to hear cases related to the Justice Hema Committee report.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu made this oral observation while hearing a plea challenging a single judge's decision allowing release of the committee's report.

The special bench would also comprise women judges, the High Court said in its oral observation, a lawyer associated with the petition said.

The single judge on August 13 had allowed release of the report by dismissing a plea challenging the State Information Commission's order permitting the panel's findings and recommendations to be made public.