High voltage campaign for Palakkad bypoll ends; stage set for a strong triangular fight

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Palakkad in central Kerala, which often records the highest temperature in the state, has been witnessing a high voltage campaign setting the stage for a strong triangular fight for the by-poll.</p><p>As the public campaign for November 20 polls ended on Monday, the big question doing the rounds is whether the BJP will make its presence in the Kerala assembly once again after it lost its maiden seat Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021. </p><p>BJP was runner up in 2016 and 2021 assembly polls at Palakkad. In 2021 it was a close shave for the Congress that won by just 3,859 votes against 'Metro man' E Sreedharan. Hence BJP candidate C Krishnakumar has reasons for hopes.</p>.Palakkad Bypoll | Sandeep Varier factor and its impact on BJP-leaning voters.<p>The month-long campaign began with a surprise move of Congress leader Dr P Sarin switching over to the left camp and emerging as the ruling Left Democratic Front's candidate.</p><p>Towards the end of the campaign BJP's prominent face Sandeep G Varrier made a surprise shift to the Congress giving a boost to Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootatahil.</p><p>Palakkad is going to the polls as two-time MLA Sahfi Parambil got elected to the Lok Sabha.</p><p>Even as all parties were alleging each other of political nexuses, the CPM-BJP alleged nexus got further impetus as dissent BJP leader Varier alleged of 'adjustment politics' between BJP and CPM to settle probes by central and state agencies against CPM and BJP leaders respectively.</p><p>CPM's decision not to give the party symbol, hammer sickle and star, to Congress rebel turned LDF candidate Sarin also raised many eyebrows.</p><p>A midnight police raid in the hotel rooms of women leaders of Congress in search of black money suspected to be carried in a trolley bag spiced up the campaign. </p><p>Allegations and counter allegations of bogus voters even forced LDF candidate Sarin's wife Dr. Soumya to come out in the open to counter Congress's allegations that the couple enrolled as bogus voters in the constituency by faking address. BJP faced much embarrassment in bogus voter allegations as the party district president was also found to be having double votes.</p><p>In a bid to cash in on it in the final hours, the CPM staged a collectorate march on Monday seeking steps to remove around 2,700 double votes.</p><p>While the CPM tried to intensify its campaign in the last days with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself campaigning in the constituency, the Congress made a counter move by strongly reacting to Vijayan's remarks that Indian Union Muslim League supremo Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal was like a Jamat-e-Islami follower.It could possibly make some influence in Palakkad which has considerable number of Muslim voters.</p><p>The intensity of the campaign was visible in the grand finale of the campaign on Monday evening with all parties making it a show of strength by ensuring maximum participation.</p>