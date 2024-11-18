Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

High voltage campaign for Palakkad bypoll ends; stage set for a strong triangular fight

In 2021 it was a close shave for the Congress that won by just 3,859 votes against 'Metro man' E Sreedharan. Hence BJP candidate C Krishnakumar has reasons for hopes.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 15:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 15:57 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPalakkadBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us